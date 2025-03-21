AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 707.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

