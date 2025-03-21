AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

