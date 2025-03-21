AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.