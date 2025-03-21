Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) SVP Sells $1,256,500.00 in Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ARLP opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Singular Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

