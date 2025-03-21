Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) SVP Sells $1,256,500.00 in Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ARLP opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Singular Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

