Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Up 60% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) shot up 60% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 20,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 10,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Alliance Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

About Alliance Mining

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

