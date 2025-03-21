Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.94. Approximately 42,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 33,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

