agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 8.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 1,325,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,606,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in agilon health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
