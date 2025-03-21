Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,135 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,135 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 307,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MVF opened at $7.12 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.