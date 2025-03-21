Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,794 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of John Wiley & Sons worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,916,000. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $7,174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 145,270 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 116,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 113,631 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.5 %

WLY stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

