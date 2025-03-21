Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,844 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,844 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $21.09 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -160.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

