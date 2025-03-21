Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,343 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.09 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

