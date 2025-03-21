Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PCK opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

