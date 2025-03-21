Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

