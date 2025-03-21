Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 137.7% increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of AMS stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The company has a market capitalization of £434.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.60 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.83 ($3.58).
Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current year.
AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.
