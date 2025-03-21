ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 34,808,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,570% from the average session volume of 521,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.35. The company has a market cap of £1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88.
ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative net margin of 320.54% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 EPS for the current year.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
