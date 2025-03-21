Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $85.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $687.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,777 shares of company stock worth $18,001,116. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

