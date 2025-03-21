Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,223,000 after buying an additional 277,922 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,862,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.