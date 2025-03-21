ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 409,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 113,482 shares.The stock last traded at $29.38 and had previously closed at $29.38.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000.

About ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

