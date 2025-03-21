Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of 6.09-6.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.3 %

ASO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. TD Cowen upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

