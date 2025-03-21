Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of 6.09-6.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.3 %
ASO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. TD Cowen upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
