Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at B. Riley

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.