Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at B. Riley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

