Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,824,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,297,000 after acquiring an additional 57,922 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 995,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

MTUM stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.76. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $229.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

