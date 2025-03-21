Absolute Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $520.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $543.63 and a 200-day moving average of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

