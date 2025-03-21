Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.