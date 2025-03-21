Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

