Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,774,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM opened at $205.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.