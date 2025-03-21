Absolute Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 497.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $49.05 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $527.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.