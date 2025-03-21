Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 112,000 iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000. iShares Core Dividend ETF makes up 2.9% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of iShares Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVB opened at $48.31 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

