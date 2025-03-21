abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 3499221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Down 4.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.81.
abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Property Income Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.