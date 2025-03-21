869 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $601.83 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $648.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $566.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.60.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

