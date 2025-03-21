684,500 Shares in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 684,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,884,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of QXO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in QXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in QXO by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in QXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in QXO during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO Price Performance

NASDAQ:QXO opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $290.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

