592 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $670,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 426,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,249,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $593.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.76. The stock has a market cap of $545.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.