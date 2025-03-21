5,350 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

