51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Releases Earnings Results

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 2.5 %

COE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of -0.33. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $25.70.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.