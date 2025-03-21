360 Capital REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.

In other 360 Capital REIT news, insider Tony Pitt bought 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,300.00 ($92,012.58). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,785,050 shares of company stock worth $1,059,580. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

