3,311 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,094,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,407,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,578,000 after purchasing an additional 554,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $3,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,927,663.66. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,730 shares of company stock worth $63,922,178. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ DASH opened at $192.93 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 714.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.