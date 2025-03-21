30,959 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $5,102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rollins by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rollins Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $51.71 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

