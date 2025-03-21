250 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 226,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
ITOT stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.63. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.49 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
