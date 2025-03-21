-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX) Shares Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $21.47. 3,553,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,639,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 130.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.52% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

