19,434 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in UDR by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UDR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,109,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,366,000 after purchasing an additional 159,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of UDR by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,163,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after acquiring an additional 228,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 174.58, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UDR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UDR

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.