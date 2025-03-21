1,910 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group
In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TROW
T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:TROW opened at $93.04 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.
About T. Rowe Price Group
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.