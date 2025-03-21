1,743 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $309.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

