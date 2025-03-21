1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

