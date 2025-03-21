1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 177,061 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.72. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.25%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

