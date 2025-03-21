1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $775,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

