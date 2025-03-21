1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15,153.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,309,000 after buying an additional 947,247 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 248,604 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 659,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGEB opened at $45.00 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1843 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.