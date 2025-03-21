1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

