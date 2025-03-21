1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $84.60 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

