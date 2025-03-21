1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.73 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.