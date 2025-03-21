1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,549,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

JSI stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

