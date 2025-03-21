1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,184 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.3 %
GXO stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $63.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
