1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,184 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

