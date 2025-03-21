15,188 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KHC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

